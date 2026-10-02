Rapper Rick Ross arrested in Miami Beach following domestic battery allegations

According to an arrest report, a woman told Miami Beach detectives that she had been living with Ross on August 28, when he accused her of cheating on him and struck her multiple times. She said Ross also choked her with the collar of her shirt and slammed her into a wall. The woman said she was eventually able to leave the home and then returned later—after Ross left—to collect her belongings.

Rick Ross arrested in Miami Beach on battery charges

Ross pleaded no contest in 2017 to aggravated assault after he was accused of forcing a man into a guesthouse at his suburban-Atlanta mansion in 2015 and beating him with a handgun, according to Georgia court records. Under a first-offender program in Georgia, the court issued an order exonerating Ross of guilt on that felony count.