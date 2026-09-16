Lil Durk acquitted of murder-for-hire charges in federal trial

While Durk secured an acquittal, co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey faced mixed outcomes. Both were convicted of conspiracy to commit stalking, stalking using a dangerous weapon and stalking resulting in death, whilst being cleared of murder for hire. Addressing the verdict, Craig Harbaugh, representing Deandre, stated: “We thank the jury for seeing there was no murder for hire. We are confident the remaining counts will not survive our pending motion for acquittal.” Tillet Mills, acting for David, echoed this, noting the jury recognised this “was never a murder for hire” and that “the fight is not over.”

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said: “Today, the jury delivered justice to the family of Saviay’a Robinson, finding defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey guilty of stalking resulting in Mr. Robinson’s death. While we are disappointed with the jury’s decision regarding Durk Banks, a.k.a. ‘Lil Durk,’ we look forward to presenting our evidence at his second trial.”

Durk remains in federal custody awaiting a separate trial on a racketeering charge, leaving the music industry and fans watching his next legal chapter closely.