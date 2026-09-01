Tupac Shakur murder trial ends in guilty verdict for Duane Davis

A Las Vegas jury has found Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis guilty of orchestrating the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur. Marking the first conviction in a case that has captivated the hip-hop world for decades, the verdict was reached after less than three hours of deliberation.

Duane Davis found guilty of Tupac Shakur murder

Duane, 63, was convicted of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. The confrontation stemmed from a bitter rivalry between the Mob Piru Bloods and the South Side Compton Crips, for whom Duane was a prominent leader. The cold case was spectacularly revived in recent years after the former gang leader gave revealing interviews and published a 2019 tell-all memoir detailing his involvement.