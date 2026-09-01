Tupac Shakur murder trial ends in guilty verdict for Duane Davis

A Las Vegas jury has found Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis guilty of orchestrating the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur. Marking the first conviction in a case that has captivated the hip-hop world for decades, the verdict was reached after less than three hours of deliberation.
Duane, 63, was convicted of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. The confrontation stemmed from a bitter rivalry between the Mob Piru Bloods and the South Side Compton Crips, for whom Duane was a prominent leader. The cold case was spectacularly revived in recent years after the former gang leader gave revealing interviews and published a 2019 tell-all memoir detailing his involvement.
Despite defence attorney Michael Sanft arguing that his client’s confessions were merely fictionalised attempts to make money, prosecutors successfully proved Duane planned the fatal drive-by shooting in retaliation for the beating of his nephew. Following the judge’s order to hold him without bail, Duane raised his hand in court to request his belongings. “I want to have my stuff back,” he said, adding, “And I would like to appeal this matter.”
For the family and devoted fans of Tupac, the rapid verdict brings an emotional end to a 30-year wait for justice. Zayd Akinyela, the rapper’s cousin, explained how vital the trial was for their healing. “I think we’ve been waiting 30 years to grieve properly. A lot of people don’t get to grieve until they understand what happened to their loved one and how it happened,” Zayd shared.
Dedicated fan Jessica Martin, who travelled from California to attend every day of the trial, echoed this sentiment. Tears welled in her eyes as she described her mixed emotions. “It was kinda hard for me to feel so happy at the same time knowing someone is going to jail for so long,” Jessica admitted. “But then I looked over at Tupac’s family and it reminded me of everything they’ve gone through.” Reflecting on the lost potential of the 25-year-old artist, Jessica added: “He was a poet, an artist. Had he survived, he would’ve changed the world.”