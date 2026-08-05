Tupac Shakur murder case explained: Who is Duane Keffe D Davis and what happened in 1996?

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur was gunned down on a Las Vegas street, the man prosecutors accuse of orchestrating the killing is finally facing a jury. Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, a former gang leader from Compton, California, is charged with murder with a deadly weapon enhancement in connection with Tupac’s September 1996 killing. Duane, 63, has pleaded not guilty and has remained in custody since his arrest in 2023. His trial is expected to begin in Las Vegas following jury selection scheduled for August 10, bringing one of hip-hop’s most enduring murder mysteries into a courtroom at last.

Why is Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis on trial for Tupac Shakur’s murder?

The rapper was just 25 when he was shot in a drive-by attack on September 7, 1996, after attending the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon boxing match at the MGM Grand. Tupac was riding in a BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled alongside the vehicle at a Las Vegas intersection and gunfire erupted. Tupac was struck multiple times and died six days later. Marion survived the attack. Now, prosecutors say Duane played a central role in setting the shooting in motion.