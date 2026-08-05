Perez Hilton hospitalised after appearing to self-harm during graphic livestream

Perez Hilton gave his fans a scare after he seemed to harm himself during a TikTok livestream. The police were quick to report to his home in Florida and the blogger was eventually hospitalised, according to reports.
On Tuesday, August 4, 2026 popular American blogger and columnist, Perez Hilton had to be hospitalised after he seemingly self-harmed himself while streaming live on TikTok. Authorities from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to a nearby hospital.
During the livestream, graphic clips showed Perez covered in blood after appearing to cut himself multiple times. This scared his viewers who made several calls to the police, urging for help. Perez was rescued from his Florida home, the authorities from the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office shared their strategy to deal with such sensitive situations in a statement, "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication".
The statement further read, "Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilising crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public".
The police and fire rescue authorities acted together to bring Perez Hilton to safety and reports suggest that Crisis Response Unit and mental health doctors were also present to assess the situation and support the members of his family.
There has been no official statement on behalf of the blogger and his condition remains unknown.
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