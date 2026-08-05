Perez Hilton hospitalised after appearing to self-harm during graphic livestream

During the livestream, graphic clips showed Perez covered in blood after appearing to cut himself multiple times. This scared his viewers who made several calls to the police, urging for help. Perez was rescued from his Florida home, the authorities from the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office statement

The spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office shared their strategy to deal with such sensitive situations in a statement, "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication".

The statement further read, "Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilising crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public".