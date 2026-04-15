YouTuber Sneako assaulted mid-livestream in New York City, fans shocked

While the clip went viral in no time and concern grew amongst fans, the streamer took to X and addressed the incident, assuring fans that was alright. He also said that he will return to his daily social media duties very soon.

Taking to X, Sneako said, "Im fine we got it handled. Going live again in an hour for Professor Jiang X Dave Smith". Without delving into too many details right away, he calmed his concerned audience implying that he is not going to stop.

Later, he came live to elaborate on the incident that was caught on video. "I got hit, you can see it in the video. I got hit a few times, I get up and immediately [he] pulls out Mase and runs away. This doesn’t make sense that it was a random person", Sneako said.

The controversial streamer often gets into difficult situations. A few weeks back, in New York City, he faced the wrath of a pedestrian who did not like being filmed. "I don’t want myself on your camera. Delete that sh*t", the man was heard saying. Sneako did not get agitated and explained his stance saying, "I'm a YouTuber, I'm just making a video."