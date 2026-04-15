‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular reportedly hospitalised after overdose

Videos emerged of him being carried by other people in a car, and it concerned fans. The influencer is reportedly in stable condition and has not been discharged from the hospital yet, according to reports.

During the livestream, the influencer from Miami was accompanied by two guests. He seemed to be under the influence and could not speak clearly, slurring his words while talking to women.

20-year-old influencer Clavicular is a popular influencer known for his obsession with one of the latest online trends, looksmaxxing. This is a trend, mostly aimed at young man who go to all extremes to enhance their physical attractiveness to the maximum capacity. This trend, like many others, has been a reason for concern since men tend to indulge into unhealthy and even dangerous practices, putting their lives into risk.

Clavicular has been in the news recently after he left a 60 Minutes Australia interview because the interviewer asked him about his relationship with Andrew Tate. This led to a heated debate and the influencer ultimately walked off.

He was arrested in Florida recently on battery charges after allegedly provoking two women to fight and then posting the video online. He is also reportedly under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who have taken the step following a video where he was seen shooting an alligator in an video.