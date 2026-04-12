How a new neck-hanging trend in China raises concern

The new exercise has received stern cautioning by medical professionals considering its unsafe nature, as opposed to the controlled process of cervical traction in the medical setup where pressure is applied at specific angles not exceeding 10% to 15% of the body weight in relation to each patient's anatomy.

The experts advise against such action because the cervical spine is very vulnerable and can be harmed by permanent damage to nerves, ligaments, and blood vessels. Heavy hanging exercises in a wild, uncontrollable manner could stimulate nerves and blood vessels. Milder effects include dizziness and nausea; more serious consequences include spinal cord injuries, up to paralysis at high levels.

The response from the public was no less fierce. One person said, “Just hearing about this neck-hanging exercise sounds scary. Risking your long-term health for momentary relief is simply not worth it.”

The neck-hanging trend has also been associated with a reported incident from Chongqing, which took place in May 2024 when a 57-year-old man suffocated due to neck hanging. It is worth noting that experts state that neck hanging is entirely different from safe clinical traction.