Feeling lazy on a rainy morning? Here are 7 immune-boosting tips that can leave you fresh

If waking up in the morning is a struggle, all you have to do is take that first step of putting your feet down from the bed. And these seven tips will help you move further ahead with the day. The idea here is not just to wake up with a fresh mind but also make the body take in immune –boosting food that helps it to fight the sickness that follows in the rainy season.

Warm Water: The warm water trick always works. Every morning, drink a glass of warm water and you can add in a pinch of black pepper, turmeric, lemon juice or honey for extra immunity. Drinking water in the morning helps in flush out the toxins, start off the metabolism process and for those who are health conscious, this routine may also help them stay in shape.

Light exercise: It is very important to move your muscles and joints in the morning so that they are not stiff and do not cause you pain. Do some light yoga stretches or deep breathing. This helps in clearing the blocked nasal airway as well.

Soak in natural light: While one has a tendency of lowering the curtains and switching on artificial lights at home when it rains, the best way to do away with rainy morning blues is to expose yourself to the natural light. The weather may be gloomy and raining, even then sitting near the balcony and observing the rain, feeling the light winds against your face and hearing the noise of the rain works wonders for the mind and body.