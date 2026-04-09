Feeling lazy on a rainy morning? Here are 7 immune-boosting tips that can leave you fresh

Waking up on a rainy morning is one of the most difficult things to do in life, isn’t it? Especially, when the window is half open and the cold wind brushes your face with the white noise of the constantly falling rain urging you to go back to sleep again. But, maybe it’s a weekday and your work desk calls you or you have to punch your attendance on time. For those days, when the rain makes it very difficult to stick to your usual routine, here are seven immune-boosting ways to have a healthy start to the day.
If waking up in the morning is a struggle, all you have to do is take that first step of putting your feet down from the bed. And these seven tips will help you move further ahead with the day. The idea here is not just to wake up with a fresh mind but also make the body take in immune –boosting food that helps it to fight the sickness that follows in the rainy season.
Warm Water: The warm water trick always works. Every morning, drink a glass of warm water and you can add in a pinch of black pepper, turmeric, lemon juice or honey for extra immunity. Drinking water in the morning helps in flush out the toxins, start off the metabolism process and for those who are health conscious, this routine may also help them stay in shape.
Light exercise: It is very important to move your muscles and joints in the morning so that they are not stiff and do not cause you pain. Do some light yoga stretches or deep breathing. This helps in clearing the blocked nasal airway as well.
Soak in natural light: While one has a tendency of lowering the curtains and switching on artificial lights at home when it rains, the best way to do away with rainy morning blues is to expose yourself to the natural light. The weather may be gloomy and raining, even then sitting near the balcony and observing the rain, feeling the light winds against your face and hearing the noise of the rain works wonders for the mind and body.
Morning drink: Homemade herbal teas are a good start to the day. Options like ginger and tulsi, green tea or cinnamon and honey have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties which help in strengthening the body immunity.
Healthy breakfast: Eat light, but filling and healthy breakfast. Avoid eating excessive fried food in the morning. Light vegetable poha and upma, eggs, oats and fruit bowls are a perfect way to start the day.
Stress Control: Stress has become almost like the unwanted yet overstaying guest in everybody’s life today. While completely doing away with stress may be an utopian occasion but one can try to reduce it by doing stress-control methods like meditation or journaling. Stress has a tendency of weakening the immune system and stress control techniques helps in reducing the cortisol levels in the body, helping it regain calmness.
Warm Shower: The last bit to completely wake you up is taking a warm shower. This helps in improving blood circulation leaving you feeling calm and relaxed. Along with this, you may also practice deep inhalation techniques for clearing your nasal blocks.