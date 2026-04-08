Blocked nose keeping you awake? Try these 6 tips

Here’s what you can do despite having a blocked nose, to sleep better.

Keep irritants at bay: Smoke, strong perfume and dust are strong enemies of sleep. If you be in the proximity of any of these with a blocked nose, then you can kiss your sleep goodbye. Stay away from these, keep your house and room fresh and clean and try to avoid using strong room fresheners, essential oils, candles, etc, just for a few days.

Have a drink: Not literally, and definitely not alcohol! Have a bowl of soup with lots of black pepper and vegetables or a herbal concoction or tea before going to bed. This helps in calming the nerves and thinning the mucus allowing you a good night’s sleep.

Inhale steam: Throw in a capsule of eucalyptus oil and inhale and exhale it till the steam cools down. This helps in clearing the lungs by thinning the mucus.