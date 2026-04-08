Blocked nose keeping you awake? Try these 6 tips

Blocked nose can be quite irritating. They not only don’t let you sleep peacefully, but also the horrid inhaling sounds make sure that those around you are also not able to fulfil their nightly sleep. Blocked nose is a very common phenomenon and happens due to weather change, getting the influenza during rainy days or when you suffer from viral infections. If you are suffering from a blocked nose, for whatever reason, here are six tips that you can try out to sleep better and allow those around you to sleep.
Here’s what you can do despite having a blocked nose, to sleep better.
Keep irritants at bay: Smoke, strong perfume and dust are strong enemies of sleep. If you be in the proximity of any of these with a blocked nose, then you can kiss your sleep goodbye. Stay away from these, keep your house and room fresh and clean and try to avoid using strong room fresheners, essential oils, candles, etc, just for a few days.
Have a drink: Not literally, and definitely not alcohol! Have a bowl of soup with lots of black pepper and vegetables or a herbal concoction or tea before going to bed. This helps in calming the nerves and thinning the mucus allowing you a good night’s sleep.
Inhale steam: Throw in a capsule of eucalyptus oil and inhale and exhale it till the steam cools down. This helps in clearing the lungs by thinning the mucus.
Clean the nose: Right before going to bed, clean your nose with saline spray, nasal rinse or steam inhalation. Blow your nose lightly so that the accumulated mucus is discharged, giving you some relief.
Use a humidifier: Helps to keep the air around you moist. In case you don’t have one, then this DIY tip will help you. Place a bowl of water on the side of the bed you sleep or take a steam-shower right before bed.
Sleep position: This matter a lot in having an undisturbed sleep even though you may be having a blocked nose. Nasal congestion gets reduced and mucus build-up is prevented when you sleep with your head elevated. Take one or two extra pillows to elevate the height and then sleep. Also, you can sleep on the side instead of opting to sleep on your back. This is known to improve air flow.