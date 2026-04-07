Don’t expose yourself to the chilly rain winds. Truth or myth?

When the heat becomes unbearable and the air –conditioner is your only life saviour that is when the rain decides to give you a surprise. But it doesn’t come alone. It comes with the most bone –chilling waves of cold air, which when brushes against your face, puts you into a trance effect of wanting to follow it everywhere.

And just as you start taking a step outside the house, out on the verandah, or just open the windows to close your eyes and feel the welcoming chill, the dreamy cloud bubble bursts with a strict clarion call from the mothership. And their demand is very simple, shut the doors and windows and don’t expose yourself to the cold air. While many have followed this more out of compulsion, now is the time to check the science behind it. Does the chilly air really cause harm to the health, or is it just another myth we have cultivated for long?

Chilly rain winds harm the health: true or false?