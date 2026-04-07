Don’t expose yourself to the chilly rain winds. Truth or myth?

When the heat becomes unbearable and the air –conditioner is your only life saviour that is when the rain decides to give you a surprise. But it doesn’t come alone. It comes with the most bone –chilling waves of cold air, which when brushes against your face, puts you into a trance effect of wanting to follow it everywhere.
And just as you start taking a step outside the house, out on the verandah, or just open the windows to close your eyes and feel the welcoming chill, the dreamy cloud bubble bursts with a strict clarion call from the mothership. And their demand is very simple, shut the doors and windows and don’t expose yourself to the cold air. While many have followed this more out of compulsion, now is the time to check the science behind it. Does the chilly air really cause harm to the health, or is it just another myth we have cultivated for long?
To answer this question, whether these chilly rain winds are really harmful or not, is a very dicey front. What happens is that these chilly rain winds lower the body temperature, weaken the immediate bode defences and can make you feel slightly nauseate or uncomfortable. While none of these can harm your health, what they actually do is prepare the grounds for the harmful viruses and bacteria to attack the body.
These viruses are instrumental in making one fall ill with common cold or influenza. So, the practical ways to prevent falling sick would be to immediately go for a hot shower and change of clothes if you have been exposed to the rain and winds for a long time. Moreover, take extra precautions to maintain hygiene, wash your hands with soap, keep the house and clothes dry, keep your shoes dry and wipe them well once you come from outdoors. These little nuances help you from saving yourself from rain-related sickness.