NASCAR suspends Daniel Dye after livestream homophobic mockery of fellow driver sparks backlash

Daniel Dye later apologised on X saying that he chose poor words to convey his thoughts and he also said he has some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community and he never want to them feel bad about themselves.

Following the release of the video to the internet, NASCAR announced that Daniel Dye was suspended indefinitely for making ‘insensitive comments.’ Additionally, NASCAR stated that in order for him to return to racing competition, he must complete sensitivity training. Kaulig Racing released a similar statement confirming it.

Daniel Dye, who resides in Daytona Beach, had begun racing at the local level, primarily in the New Smyrna Speedway, before moving to the national level. He is now ranked 13th in the Truck Series and has been regarded as a bright prospect in his early career as a driver.

Daniel Dye has had previous controversies as well. In 2022, just before graduating high school, he was arrested for assaulting another student and charged with battery. This charge was later dismissed by the judge. David Malukas, the 2nd place finisher in 2025 Indianapolis 500 has made no public statements concerning this.