Assata Shakur, Black liberation icon and Tupac Shakur’s godmother, dies at 78 in Cuba

Black liberation activist and the godmother of pioneering rapper Tupac Shakur, Assata Shakur, passed away in Havana, at the age of 78 on September 25, 2025. Tupac described his step-aunt and godmother on his 1991 track Words of Wisdom's outro as "America's Nightmare".

On his 1991 debut album 2Pacalypse Now, Tupac references Assata Shakur in the outro of Words of Wisdom, which served as a critique of systemic oppression. Tupac often credited his family, including Assata, for shaping his political outlook.

The same woman who was on the FBI's "Most Wanted Terrorists" list for years, after she escaped in 1979 from a New Jersey women's prison, had a massive influence on the Black liberation movement. Assata died from age-related ailments.

Born JoAnne Deborah Byron in 1947, Assata also known as Joanne Chesimard, was a member of the Black Liberation Army, who was granted political asylum in Cuba. She faced multiple charges, including first-degree murder and assaulting a police officer.

Although sentenced to life in prison, she escaped in November 1979 and spent several years in hiding before arriving in Cuba, where she was granted political asylum in 1984.