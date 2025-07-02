Suge Knight claims Tupac’s Crew smoked his ashes after cremation

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur’s death, the stories surrounding the rap icon continue to evolve and the latest one might just be the wildest. Suge Knight, speaking from prison, has claimed that after Tupac was cremated, a few of the late rapper’s closest friends smoked his ashes.
Suge says the cremation happened the same night Tupac died, a decision made by the rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur, who allegedly didn’t want a funeral. According to him, she insisted on a swift, private goodbye. He says he arranged it, pulling together a large amount of cash to make it happen. What’s more, Suge hinted that Tupac may not have wanted to be cremated at all. The rapper apparently had dreams of a big, dramatic send-off — one worthy of the larger-than-life persona he embodied. But his mother’s wishes overruled everything.
What followed was a small, closed-door gathering, where a few people from Tupac’s inner circle reportedly chose to honour him in an unconventional, deeply personal way: by rolling and smoking some of his ashes.
Suge didn’t take part, but only because he was on probation at the time. He described the moment as symbolic — a way for those closest to Tupac to feel like they were carrying a part of him with them. Whether seen as a tribute or an urban legend in the making, it adds yet another layer to the already widely known mythos of Tupac Shakur.
Tupac died on September 13, 1996, six days after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. On the night of the shooting, he and Suge were leaving a Mike Tyson fight when a white car pulled up beside them and opened fire. Despite being rushed to the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries — including the removal of a lung — Tupac succumbed to his injuries. Suge also sustained injuries but survived.
With each new revelation, the legend of Tupac continues to blur the lines between myth, memory and music history. Whether or not his ashes really ended up in a blunt, one thing is clear: the story of Tupac Shakur isn’t over. Not even close.