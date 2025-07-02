Suge Knight claims Tupac’s Crew smoked his ashes after cremation

Suge didn’t take part, but only because he was on probation at the time. He described the moment as symbolic — a way for those closest to Tupac to feel like they were carrying a part of him with them. Whether seen as a tribute or an urban legend in the making, it adds yet another layer to the already widely known mythos of Tupac Shakur.

Tupac died on September 13, 1996, six days after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. On the night of the shooting, he and Suge were leaving a Mike Tyson fight when a white car pulled up beside them and opened fire. Despite being rushed to the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries — including the removal of a lung — Tupac succumbed to his injuries. Suge also sustained injuries but survived.

With each new revelation, the legend of Tupac continues to blur the lines between myth, memory and music history. Whether or not his ashes really ended up in a blunt, one thing is clear: the story of Tupac Shakur isn’t over. Not even close.