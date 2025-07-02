Jennifer Aniston will star in series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Jennette McCurdy’s widely acclaimed memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” will be adapted into a series on Apple TV+, with Jennifer Aniston to star in a role modeled after McCurdy’s mother.

The 10-episode dramedy was written by McCurdy and film producer Ari Katcher. The pair will serve as co-showrunners and will executive produce the series alongside Aniston, Apple announced Tuesday.

McCurdy started acting at age 8 and rose to fame as a co-star on Nickelodeon show “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove, later reprising her role as Sam in the spinoff “Sam & Cat ”opposite Ariana Grande. Her memoir recounts being “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” by her mother throughout her childhood.

The show will center around the “codependent relationship” between a young female actor in a popular kid’s show and her “narcissistic mother,” according to the statement. No casting has been announced for the child star, who is described by Apple as being 18.

McCurdy’s bestselling book released in August 2022, following years of therapy the actor said was vital in allowing her to fully deal with her mother’s death due to cancer complications in 2013.