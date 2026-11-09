Who is Aishah Sofey, the Bop House co-founder who retired from social media to become a Roblox developer?

Aishah Sofey has surprised her millions of followers with a major career announcement. On November 6, 2026, at the age of 24, she announced that she would be retiring from all social media, including TikTok, Instagram, and livestreams, in order to become a developer for Roblox. This is a huge career change for the young lady whose career started off with health, fashion, and lifestyle videos.
Born in Canada on May 25, 2002, Aishah Sofey is a French-Canadian influencer of Filipina heritage. She began to build up her profile when she was a teenager through Instagram. The content that she posted included fitness routines, fashionable clothing, swimwear, and travel tips. Comedy videos and collaborations also helped her reach a wider audience.
She later became more successful on TikTok. According to reports, her profile gained over eight million followers thanks to dance videos, internet memes, and funny and fashion-related posts. She also gained more than three million followers on Instagram.
In December 2024, she co-founded Bop House alongside Sophie Rain in South Florida. The collective consisted of artists including Camilla Araujo, Summer Iris, Alina Rose, Joy Mei, Ava Reyes, and Julia Filippo. Their success was achieved through collaborations in videos, dances, and cross-promotion. They have also produced subscription videos.
Bop House garnered more attention following Sophie Rain's statement, who indicated that the members of Bop House had earned over $10 million in December 2024. Nevertheless, the collective faced changes in its membership. Sophie declared that she would leave in July 2025. Camilla Araújo also eventually parted ways with the group. Sofey, however, remained in Bop House.
In 2026, Aishah Sofey started leaning more towards streaming, especially on Twitch. Also, she was part of Streamer University by Kai Cenat, through which she became known to many gamers and streamers.
Her journey was not smooth since it involved some technical challenges and lag on the stream and cameraman issues. She also spoke about feeling overwhelmed during the programme.
Announcing her exit on X, she wrote, “I quit, no more tik tok, no more insta, no more social media. I'm just going to be a Roblox dev now.” She further clarified on a livestream, “Streaming isn't really for money; I'm doing it for fun.”