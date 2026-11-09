Who is Aishah Sofey, the Bop House co-founder who retired from social media to become a Roblox developer?

Aishah Sofey has surprised her millions of followers with a major career announcement. On November 6, 2026, at the age of 24, she announced that she would be retiring from all social media, including TikTok, Instagram, and livestreams, in order to become a developer for Roblox. This is a huge career change for the young lady whose career started off with health, fashion, and lifestyle videos.

Who is Aishah Sofey? Inside her Bop House journey and social media career

Born in Canada on May 25, 2002, Aishah Sofey is a French-Canadian influencer of Filipina heritage. She began to build up her profile when she was a teenager through Instagram. The content that she posted included fitness routines, fashionable clothing, swimwear, and travel tips. Comedy videos and collaborations also helped her reach a wider audience.