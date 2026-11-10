5 things to know about Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Konidela

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidela have separated after 13 years of marriage. They shared a joint statement on 10 November 2026, confirming their decision to part ways amicably. As the announcement brings attention to their personal lives, here are five things to know about Anna, who was previously known as Anna Lezhneva.
Anna Konidela, née Lezhneva, is a Russian national. She reportedly worked as a model and actress before marrying Pawan Kalyan. She has largely maintained a private life despite being married to one of Telugu cinema's most recognisable stars.
Anna and Pawan Kalyan reportedly crossed paths around the time of the 2011 Telugu film Teen Maar, where Anna was working.
Pawan Kalyan and Anna got married on September 30, 2013, in Hyderabad. The marriage was the Pawan's third. Before Anna, he was married to Nandini and actor Renu Desai.
Anna graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore in July 2024. Pawan Kalyan was present to celebrate the milestone, and photographs of the couple posing with her degree were shared online.
Anna and Pawan Kalyan have two children, daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Following their separation announcement, the couple said they would remain friends and continue to prioritise their children's happiness and well-being.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.