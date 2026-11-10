Cost of infidelity? Why Jensen Huang could lose $77 billion in a potential divorce

Jensen Huang has spent more than three decades building Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable technology companies. The Taiwanese-born entrepreneur, might be close to losing a chunk of his fortune in a divorce settlement. Following his admission of infidelity, speculation has turned to how much of his wealth his wife, Lori Huang, could potentially claim if the couple were to divorce.

According to Forbes, Huang's net worth stood at approximately $155.2 billion as of November 9, 2026, placing him among the world's ten richest people. A hypothetical equal division of his entire fortune could put around $77.6 billion in his wife's hands.

Why could his wife receive half his wealth?

Huang married Lori Mills, now known as Lori Huang, in 1985, eight years before Nvidia was founded. They met while studying at Oregon State University. Lori has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, but Huang has credited her with supporting him throughout his entrepreneurial journey.

The potential financial implications of a divorce stem partly from the couple's long marriage and their residence in California, a community property state. Under California law, assets acquired during a marriage are generally considered jointly owned and are typically divided equally in a divorce. These can include income, investments, business interests and property accumulated during the marriage.

Since Nvidia was founded after the couple married, the growth of Huang's stake in the company could become a significant part of any property division. A hypothetical calculation based on his $155.2 billion net worth suggests that an equal split could amount to approximately $77.6 billion.