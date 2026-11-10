Cost of infidelity? Why Jensen Huang could lose $77 billion in a potential divorce

Jensen Huang has spent more than three decades building Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable technology companies. The Taiwanese-born entrepreneur, might be close to losing a chunk of his fortune in a divorce settlement. Following his admission of infidelity, speculation has turned to how much of his wealth his wife, Lori Huang, could potentially claim if the couple were to divorce.
According to Forbes, Huang's net worth stood at approximately $155.2 billion as of November 9, 2026, placing him among the world's ten richest people. A hypothetical equal division of his entire fortune could put around $77.6 billion in his wife's hands.
Huang married Lori Mills, now known as Lori Huang, in 1985, eight years before Nvidia was founded. They met while studying at Oregon State University. Lori has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, but Huang has credited her with supporting him throughout his entrepreneurial journey.
The potential financial implications of a divorce stem partly from the couple's long marriage and their residence in California, a community property state. Under California law, assets acquired during a marriage are generally considered jointly owned and are typically divided equally in a divorce. These can include income, investments, business interests and property accumulated during the marriage.
Since Nvidia was founded after the couple married, the growth of Huang's stake in the company could become a significant part of any property division. A hypothetical calculation based on his $155.2 billion net worth suggests that an equal split could amount to approximately $77.6 billion.
Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang moved to the United States as a child. He studied electrical engineering at Oregon State University before getting his master's degree from Stanford University. He worked at semiconductor companies LSI Logic and AMD before co-founding Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem.
Huang has served as Nvidia's president and chief executive since its founding. The company initially made graphics processing units (GPUs) for computer gaming, but its technology eventually became central to artificial intelligence, data centres and high-performance computing.
The explosion in demand for AI computing has driven Nvidia's valuation to extraordinary levels, making it one of the most influential companies in the technology sector. Huang's wealth comes primarily from his ownership stake in the company rather than his executive salary. He holds more than 3.5% of Nvidia, making him its largest individual shareholder. As the company's stock rises and falls, so does his personal fortune.
Nvidia's 2026 proxy statement lists Lori as a co-trustee of a family trust holding more than 528 million Nvidia shares as of March 2026. The filing also identifies other family trusts and reports Huang's beneficial ownership at more than 870 million shares.
Thus potential divorce settlement would involve more than simply transferring half of a billionaire's bank balance. The ownership structure of the shares, the trusts and the couple's other assets would all matter.
For now, there has been no public announcement of a separation or divorce filing. Huang admitted in a November 8 message to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family.
If the marriage were to end, the division of the fortune built over four decades could become one of the largest divorce settlements involving a technology billionaire.