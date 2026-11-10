DC Studios gets new bosses as James Gunn and Peter Safran step down

A change in leadership is due at DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping down from their roles as co-chief executives after four years. Skydance Motion Picture Group announced on 9 November 2026 that Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham will take over as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios.

Gunn and Safran will return to working full time on creative projects after overseeing the studio's restructuring and the launch of a new slate of DC films and television shows. The announcement comes after Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and the subsequent consolidation of its entertainment operations.

Latcham will oversee DC's film, television and animation slate, including its creative development, production, talent and strategy. He will report to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Who is Jeremy Latcham? The Marvel veteran taking over DC Studios

Latcham has been associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its early years. He joined Marvel Studios in 2004 and eventually became senior vice-president of production and development, working alongside Marvel president Kevin Feige.