DC Studios gets new bosses as James Gunn and Peter Safran step down

A change in leadership is due at DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping down from their roles as co-chief executives after four years. Skydance Motion Picture Group announced on 9 November 2026 that Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham will take over as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios.
Gunn and Safran will return to working full time on creative projects after overseeing the studio's restructuring and the launch of a new slate of DC films and television shows. The announcement comes after Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and the subsequent consolidation of its entertainment operations.
Latcham will oversee DC's film, television and animation slate, including its creative development, production, talent and strategy. He will report to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.
Latcham has been associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its early years. He joined Marvel Studios in 2004 and eventually became senior vice-president of production and development, working alongside Marvel president Kevin Feige.
Latcham left Marvel in 2017 to establish his own production company, Latcham Pictures, which produced films like Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Gunn and Safran were appointed co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios in 2022. Their mandate was to bring the company's film and television projects under a unified creative vision and establish a connected DC Universe.
During their time, the studio released Superman (2025), directed by Gunn, and developed projects including Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Lanterns and Clayface. The pair said they were proud of the work completed during their time in charge and welcomed Latcham's appointment.
Gunn and Safran are to finish the projects they are working on before leaving. Gunn is working on Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 July 2027. Gunn and Safran are also producing The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson.
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