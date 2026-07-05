Supergirl reportedly had competing cuts from director and DC Studios amid creative differences

Creative disagreements between DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran and Supergirl director Craig Gillespie reportedly led the studio to test two competing versions of the film just months before its theatrical release. According to a report, the decision came after internal test screenings raised concerns about the movie's reception.

Citing multiple sources, the report claims that Gunn and Gillespie were not fully aligned on the film's creative direction. While some insiders described the disagreements as a normal part of the filmmaking process, others suggested the differences were significant enough to require the studio to develop an alternative version of the movie.

DC Studios reportedly recut Supergirl after mixed test screening scores

The report states that concerns about Supergirl surfaced as early as the fall of 2025, only a few months after principal photography wrapped in May. Following a lukewarm internal screening in December 2025, DC Studios reportedly commissioned its own edit of the film with assistance from writer Jeremy Slater, whose credits include Moon Knight and Mortal Kombat 2.