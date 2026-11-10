Kim Kardashian's label reportedly offers refunds after $150 calendar backlash

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS recently faced backlash, following complaints by some consumers regarding the holiday calendar. According to reports, the Holiday 2026 Advent Calendar, selling at between $148 and $150, had nothing special about it and was not worth its price. The Advent Calendar consisted of 12 days of items such as hair ties, headbands, bobby pins, hair clips, keychains, bag charms, and a squishy SKIMS logo figure.
The calendar boasted 'twelve days of surprises' with 'playful items and popular favourites' like hair clips and key chains. Unfortunately, the customers were not happy with what was inside the calendar. Other individuals have made analogies with things that can be found in a junk drawer or in the crack of a couch. One individual humorously noted that looking inside the calendar felt like 'cleaning out Kim's nightstand.'
Another customer questioned the inclusion of hair accessories, writing, "Kim Kardashian is really out here charging $150 USD for a SKIMS advent calendar, and THIS is what you get??! bitch what if i was bald???" Another joked that the contents were "basically the stuff that fell down the side of the seat in my car."
The backlash also received more attention when an unboxing video by one customer made it to viral status, garnering about 65 million views, according to reports. While unboxing each compartment, the customer became increasingly agitated and stated, “This is way too expensive.”
The customers have also been seen taking screenshots of the refund emails mentioned by the content creator and pop culture analyst Sloan Hooks. The apology read, "We want every customer to be happy with what they receive, and we fell short this time." Kim Kardashian's SKIMS also asked customers to choose their preferred option, assuring them, "Let us know which option you'd prefer, and we'll take care of the rest."