Kim Kardashian's label reportedly offers refunds after $150 calendar backlash

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS recently faced backlash, following complaints by some consumers regarding the holiday calendar. According to reports, the Holiday 2026 Advent Calendar, selling at between $148 and $150, had nothing special about it and was not worth its price. The Advent Calendar consisted of 12 days of items such as hair ties, headbands, bobby pins, hair clips, keychains, bag charms, and a squishy SKIMS logo figure.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS responds to Advent Calendar backlash with refunds

The calendar boasted 'twelve days of surprises' with 'playful items and popular favourites' like hair clips and key chains. Unfortunately, the customers were not happy with what was inside the calendar. Other individuals have made analogies with things that can be found in a junk drawer or in the crack of a couch. One individual humorously noted that looking inside the calendar felt like 'cleaning out Kim's nightstand.'