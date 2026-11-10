Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded places after Tiger Shroff firing incident

In the wake of the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and revelations of alleged reconnaissance at several celebrities’ homes during the investigation, Mumbai Police has advised prominent Bollywood actors to avoid crowded public places and refrain from mingling with fans in public spaces as a precautionary security measure.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats trigger safety concerns across the film industry

Mumbai Police has issued a security advisory to prominent Bollywood actors following the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff’s residence and revelations during the investigation that several celebrities’ homes had allegedly been recceed.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that actors have been advised to avoid visiting public places and mingling with fans in crowded areas. They have also been urged to stay away from large gatherings as a precautionary measure.

Several Bollywood actors have reportedly received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sources said the advisory has been issued as a precautionary step, keeping the safety and security of actors in mind.

On October 21, it was reported that the accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, before the attack, according to sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch.