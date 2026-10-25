‘Why was I attacked?’ Tiger Shroff reportedly in deep shock after Mumbai shooting

A week after gunmen fired on his car in Juhu, actor Tiger Shroff is reportedly still struggling to come to terms with what happened. Sources say Tiger was visited at his home by a team from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, who went to record his statement. He reportedly could not say much. "I have no enmity with anyone… so why was I attacked," he is said to have told officers.
The attack took place around 7 pm on October 18, as Tiger was returning from a football game. He was in the front passenger seat of his BMW when two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired five to six rounds at the vehicle and sped away. The actor was not hurt, but his driver, Firdous Baloch, and a vlogger, Umesh Chauhan, were injured. Reports say the actor himself drove his injured driver to the hospital.
Sources say Tiger has not yet given his formal statement. Police have so far recorded the statements of the driver and the vlogger. The actor’s team has pushed back on the reports. His spokesperson said the story was "completely untrue" and said the actor has made no such statement.
Police have identified the two alleged shooters as Phool Singh and Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, both 18 and from Haryana. They allegedly fled to Surat, hid the two firearms near the bus stand and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express in the early hours of October 19. One of them was arrested the next day in Rajasthan's Kota district. The number of people detained in the case now stands at 11.
Police sources say the attackers were guided by handlers who followed news coverage and passed on updates as the investigation moved forward.
After the shooting, a social media post and an audio message supposedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced. They reportedly referred to Tiger’s association with Salman Khan. Police have not confirmed this, and the investigation into the motive is ongoing.
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