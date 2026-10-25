‘Why was I attacked?’ Tiger Shroff reportedly in deep shock after Mumbai shooting

Sources say Tiger has not yet given his formal statement. Police have so far recorded the statements of the driver and the vlogger. The actor’s team has pushed back on the reports. His spokesperson said the story was "completely untrue" and said the actor has made no such statement.

Police have identified the two alleged shooters as Phool Singh and Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, both 18 and from Haryana. They allegedly fled to Surat, hid the two firearms near the bus stand and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express in the early hours of October 19. One of them was arrested the next day in Rajasthan's Kota district. The number of people detained in the case now stands at 11.

Police sources say the attackers were guided by handlers who followed news coverage and passed on updates as the investigation moved forward.

After the shooting, a social media post and an audio message supposedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced. They reportedly referred to Tiger’s association with Salman Khan. Police have not confirmed this, and the investigation into the motive is ongoing.