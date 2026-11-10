Russell Brand sentenced to over 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The 51-year-old actor and comedian was handed his sentence on Monday following a high-profile trial that exposed his history as a sexual predator. Judge Joel Bennathan condemned his actions, stating that while he was viewed by many as funny and charismatic, he displayed a "casual and arrogant disregard" for any woman who said no to him.
Throughout the trial, Russell maintained his innocence and insisted all encounters were consensual. However, a jury convicted him of attacking four out of six accusers between 2004 and 2009. He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones highlighted how the comedian exploited his celebrity status. "Mr. Brand abused the influence and power that came with his fame," Riel stated, adding that it fed his belief that he could commit such offences with impunity.
The court heard harrowing statements from the survivors. One woman, whom Russell groped at a London bar in 2004, shared that seeing him celebrated in the media made her feel like "damaged goods." Another woman, who was raped in 2009, explained why she stayed silent for so long. "His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless," she revealed. A third victim noted that senior management brushed her assault under the carpet due to the toxic culture at the time.
Defence lawyer Ian Winter pleaded for leniency by citing his client's charitable work and the impact a lengthy sentence would have on his three young children. Despite Ian's appeals, Joel delivered a stinging rebuke of the "laddish" culture that once shielded the star. Following the verdict, Russell showed little emotion and simply mouthed "we'll be OK" to his wife, Laura, before being led away by court officers.