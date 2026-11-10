Russell Brand sentenced to over 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The 51-year-old actor and comedian was handed his sentence on Monday following a high-profile trial that exposed his history as a sexual predator. Judge Joel Bennathan condemned his actions, stating that while he was viewed by many as funny and charismatic, he displayed a "casual and arrogant disregard" for any woman who said no to him.

Russell Brand gets 10.5 years in prison for sexual assaults

Throughout the trial, Russell maintained his innocence and insisted all encounters were consensual. However, a jury convicted him of attacking four out of six accusers between 2004 and 2009. He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones highlighted how the comedian exploited his celebrity status. "Mr. Brand abused the influence and power that came with his fame," Riel stated, adding that it fed his belief that he could commit such offences with impunity.