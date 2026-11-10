Soha Ali Khan and family trade city Diwali celebrations for a jungle getaway in Tadoba

It seems like Soha Ali Khan has made a winter treaty with the forest as she returns each year to spend some time in the wild along with her family. This year, the family chose to explore the forests of Tadoba in Maharashtra, and glimpses of their wholesome vacation have left the internet in awe.
Diwali celebrations looked a little different for Soha and her family as they chose to spend the holidays away from the chaos of the city. The family headed to Maharashtra's Tadoba forest for a getaway surrounded by nature. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media, giving followers a glimpse of their festive break. From the lush green surroundings to moments spent exploring the forest, the pictures captured a quieter side of Diwali.
Captioning the pictures beautifully, the actress wrote, “This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild -- a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle.”
She highlighted the sheer joy of celebrating the holidays away from the busy scheduled lives of the city and inside the jungles surrounded by nature.
Kunal, on the other hand, offered a closer look at their wildlife adventures. Aside from posing in jungle-themed outfits, his pictures from the safari brought about a bigger attraction. It captured tigers near the water, an owl perched on a tree and several birds spotted during their time in the forest.
The couple have often shared their love for wildlife and jungle safaris on social media, with daughter Inaaya joining them on several such trips. As per reports, Kunal revealed that this was his third visit to the reserve, while Soha had been there once before. He also spoke about the good chances of spotting tigers at Tadoba and appreciated the discipline followed by the safari operators.
Now, for the ones planning to visit the reserve the best time to visit Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve depends on what you want out of your safari: head there between March and June for the highest tiger sighting odds as animals gather around dwindling waterholes or visit between October and February for pleasant, cool weather, lush green landscapes, and great birdwatching.