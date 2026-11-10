Soha Ali Khan and family trade city Diwali celebrations for a jungle getaway in Tadoba

It seems like Soha Ali Khan has made a winter treaty with the forest as she returns each year to spend some time in the wild along with her family. This year, the family chose to explore the forests of Tadoba in Maharashtra, and glimpses of their wholesome vacation have left the internet in awe.

Tigers, trees and diyas: Inside Soha Ali Khan's Tadoba holiday

Diwali celebrations looked a little different for Soha and her family as they chose to spend the holidays away from the chaos of the city. The family headed to Maharashtra's Tadoba forest for a getaway surrounded by nature. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media, giving followers a glimpse of their festive break. From the lush green surroundings to moments spent exploring the forest, the pictures captured a quieter side of Diwali.

Captioning the pictures beautifully, the actress wrote, “This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild -- a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle.”