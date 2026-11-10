Yash shares goofy moments with his kids in his Ravana avatar

Actor Yash, who has co-produced Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I and plays Ravana in the mythological drama, thanked fans for their love and support with a special Diwali post on Instagram.

The actor also offered a glimpse of his family life, sharing a series of pictures featuring his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv.

The post featured a festive greeting for his followers. "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali. Thank you for the love," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Yash's children mimic his intense Ravana look

One of the pictures in the carousel offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Ramayana shoot. Yash was seen in the tattered clothes worn by his character before he becomes the king of Lanka. Sporting an intense expression, the actor posed for the camera as his children stood beside him, mimicking his look. The playful photograph offered a rare glimpse of the actor's life away from the spotlight.