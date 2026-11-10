Yash shares goofy moments with his kids in his Ravana avatar

Actor Yash, who has co-produced Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I and plays Ravana in the mythological drama, thanked fans for their love and support with a special Diwali post on Instagram.
The actor also offered a glimpse of his family life, sharing a series of pictures featuring his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv.
The post featured a festive greeting for his followers. "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali. Thank you for the love," he wrote in the caption of his post.
One of the pictures in the carousel offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Ramayana shoot. Yash was seen in the tattered clothes worn by his character before he becomes the king of Lanka. Sporting an intense expression, the actor posed for the camera as his children stood beside him, mimicking his look. The playful photograph offered a rare glimpse of the actor's life away from the spotlight.
Director Nitesh Tiwari and Yash's Toxic co-star Akshay Oberoi responded with heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Actors Nayanthara, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bhumi Pednekar and Dulquer Salmaan were among several celebrities who showed their appreciation for the post.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana is based on Valmiki's epic. Namit Malhotra and Yash have co-produced the film. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, while Sunny Deol is set to portray Hanuman in the second instalment, scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.
The film's music brings together Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, marking Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema.
Ramayana: Part 1, which opened to mixed reviews, has crossed the Rs 650-crore mark at the worldwide box office after five days in theatres.
On the personal front, Yash and Radhika tied the knot in Bengaluru in December 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Ayra, in 2018 and their son, Yatharv, in 2019.
The couple have shared screen space in several Kannada films, including Moggina Manasu (2008), Drama (2012), Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014) and Santhu Straight Forward (2016).
While Yash primarily uses social media to share promotional updates about his films and professional commitments, Radhika often gives followers a glimpse into their family life, sharing photographs from holidays and special occasions.