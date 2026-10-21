Ramayana: Yash performs Ravana’s Shiva tandava stotra tribute

Drum beats open the track before it moves into the Shiva Stotram. AR Rahman composed it, Vishal Dadlani sings it, and Dr Kumar Vishwas wrote the lyrics. He placed two stanzas of the traditional hymn at the start.

The comment section has been full of praise for Yash. One fan wrote that KGF made him a star and that Ramayana could make him an artist for the ages. Others called his energy in the song unmatched and said he seems to become Ravana rather than play him. Another fan said the film deserves its hype.

Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the epic, produced by Namit Malhotra. Part 1 releases worldwide on November 5, and Part 2 follows in 2027. The budget is reported to be Rs 4,000 crore, and advance bookings are reported to have reached Rs 1.5 crore in ticket sales so far.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Ravi Dubey is Laxman, Sunny Deol is Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh is Surpanakha.