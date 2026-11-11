Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married! See the first wedding pictures

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have shared their first official wedding photograph after tying the knot in Greece on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The couple's wedding pictures have drawn attention on social media, offering a glimpse of their private celebrations attended by family members and select guests.
Anirudh shared the photograph on Instagram with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11.” The picture shows the newlyweds smiling and holding hands as flower petals fall around them, with an elaborate floral arrangement in the background.
For the ceremony, Anirudh opted for an ivory traditional ensemble featuring an embroidered long jacket paired with a matching outfit underneath. Kavya chose a blush-pink embellished lehenga, accessorised with statement jewellery, including a choker and earrings. The outfits were designed by Tarun Tahiliani, who shared the couple's looks on the label's Instagram Story.
The wedding celebrations took place in Greece over 10 and 11 November. Several photographs and videos from the event have circulated online, including one showing prominent guests such as actor Rajinikanth and DMK president MK Stalin attending the celebrations.