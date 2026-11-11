Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married! See the first wedding pictures

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have shared their first official wedding photograph after tying the knot in Greece on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The couple's wedding pictures have drawn attention on social media, offering a glimpse of their private celebrations attended by family members and select guests.

Anirudh shared the photograph on Instagram with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11.” The picture shows the newlyweds smiling and holding hands as flower petals fall around them, with an elaborate floral arrangement in the background.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding looks

For the ceremony, Anirudh opted for an ivory traditional ensemble featuring an embroidered long jacket paired with a matching outfit underneath. Kavya chose a blush-pink embellished lehenga, accessorised with statement jewellery, including a choker and earrings. The outfits were designed by Tarun Tahiliani, who shared the couple's looks on the label's Instagram Story.