Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Dean Winters goes Instagram official with girlfriend 34 years his junior

Dean Winters, best remembered by sitcom fans as the scheming Keith "The Vulture" Pembroke on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has made his love life public. The age gap has people talking.
On Sunday, November 8, the 62-year-old actor and 28-year-old Glori Dei Filippone shared a joint Instagram post confirming their relationship. The carousel included two selfies of Glori Dei Filippone kissing Winters on the cheek and a picture of the two at the Nov. 1 New York premiere of Johnny Depp's film Ebenezer. The romance was assured in the caption would last 'til the wheels fall off'.
When a commenter called it a "hard launch," Winters replied, "Nothing soft here," followed by a red heart.
The post wasn't the couple's first appearance together. They were photographed at the New York premiere of Netflix's The Whisper Man on Aug. 24, three months before making things official online.
Not everyone was cheering on the couple. Beneath the post, several commenters focused on the age difference, and some of the comments were harsh. “Granddaughter??” one wrote. Another posted “Father and daughter” followed by laughing and nauseated emojis. A third went further, telling the actor that “You could be her Grandpa your disgusting creep."
Dean Winters, who is also known for playing Detective Brian Cassidy on Law & Order: SVU and for his long run as Allstate's chaos-causing "Mayhem" in the insurance company's commercials, has historically kept his personal life out of the spotlight.
Glori Dei Filippone is an actress and model whose credits include FBI: Most Wanted and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, along with stage productions of Becky Nurse of Salem and Romeo & Juliet.
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