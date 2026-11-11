Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter, Talita, marries Rocco Brignone de Brabant in Mexico

Talita von Furstenberg, granddaughter of designer Diane Von Furstenberg married her fiancé Rocco Brignone de Brabant in Mexico in November. The marriage brought together two of the most influential families of fashion, European aristocracy and luxury hospitality together. The couple married in Careyes, Jalisco, Mexico during a multi-day celebration which was attended by the who’s who from the world of fashion, hospitality and European royalty.
All you need to know about the wedding seeped in royalty
The couple exchanged vows in the colourful Costa Careyes, which has been developed into a luxury hospitality destination by Rocco and his entrepreneurial family. The location is known for its beautiful Mediterranean –inspired villas and palace-like residences. The coastal landscape and quiet beaches offer both drama and the privacy needed for such a solemn ceremony.
As per reports, the couple's marriage ceremonies started from November 5 with the traditional Mexican rompehielos, which translates to ice-breaker. The wedding ceremonies continued till November 10. Since photography was completely forbidden during the ceremonies, no photos of the wedding have yet been released. This means that one really does not know what the bride and the groom chose to wear for their special day. However, it can be speculated given that Talita is a friend of Filipino-American designer Monique Lhuillier and even attended her New York Bridal Fashion Week, that she might be the designer. However, no confirmed reports of the same have emerged.
The wedding is said to have been attended by several notable people including members of her family – Diane von Furstenberg (grandmother), Prince Alexander von Furstenberg (father), Alexandra Miller (mother), Marie- Chantal, Crown princess of Greece (maternal aunt), Pavlos , crown prince of Greece (maternal uncle), and royal cousins Princess Maria-Olympia and Prince Achileas – Andreas of Greece.
Recapping their love story
It is said that Talita and Rocco met as children but began dating around the year 2018. On August 1 , 2025, their engagement was announced which took place in September last year. In July, Talita hosted a grand bachelorette party in Sardinia, which finally culminated in her wedding in Mexico a few days ago.
All about the bride and groom
For the unversed, Talita comes from the world of fashion and German royalty. Her grandmother Diane is the designer of the iconic DVF Wrap dress. In 2019, Talita launched her own fashion label TVF for DVF, which focused on fashion for a younger and more contemporary audience. Apart from fashion, she is connected to German aristocracy through her father. Rocco on the other hand is an heir to a banking family with association with real estate and luxury hospitality development.
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