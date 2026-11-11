Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter, Talita, marries Rocco Brignone de Brabant in Mexico

Talita von Furstenberg, granddaughter of designer Diane Von Furstenberg married her fiancé Rocco Brignone de Brabant in Mexico in November. The marriage brought together two of the most influential families of fashion, European aristocracy and luxury hospitality together. The couple married in Careyes, Jalisco, Mexico during a multi-day celebration which was attended by the who’s who from the world of fashion, hospitality and European royalty.

All you need to know about the wedding seeped in royalty

The couple exchanged vows in the colourful Costa Careyes, which has been developed into a luxury hospitality destination by Rocco and his entrepreneurial family. The location is known for its beautiful Mediterranean –inspired villas and palace-like residences. The coastal landscape and quiet beaches offer both drama and the privacy needed for such a solemn ceremony.