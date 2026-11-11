Mumbai Police responds after Vir Das questions firecrackers being burst near Jogger’s Park despite restrictions

Actor-comedian Vir Das flagged the continued bursting of firecrackers near Jogger’s Park in Mumbai, despite restrictions on their use in public spaces. The Mumbai Police responded to his complaint on social media, saying that the matter had been brought to the attention of senior officials at Bandra Police Station.

Taking to social media, Das raised the issue in a post on Tuesday evening. Pointing out that firecrackers were still being burst outside Jogger’s Park, he questioned whether residents were taking the directives issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police seriously.

Vir Das questions firecracker ban in Mumbai

“Crackers still happening right outside Joggers park. At what point do we as citizens take the orders of the @mybmc and @MumbaiPolice seriously?” Das wrote.

The Mumbai Police's official account responded to the post, stating, “We have informed the Senior Officials of @BandraPS.” Das acknowledged the response with folded-hands emojis.