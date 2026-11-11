Mumbai Police responds after Vir Das questions firecrackers being burst near Jogger’s Park despite restrictions

Actor-comedian Vir Das flagged the continued bursting of firecrackers near Jogger’s Park in Mumbai, despite restrictions on their use in public spaces. The Mumbai Police responded to his complaint on social media, saying that the matter had been brought to the attention of senior officials at Bandra Police Station.
Taking to social media, Das raised the issue in a post on Tuesday evening. Pointing out that firecrackers were still being burst outside Jogger’s Park, he questioned whether residents were taking the directives issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police seriously.
“Crackers still happening right outside Joggers park. At what point do we as citizens take the orders of the @mybmc and @MumbaiPolice seriously?” Das wrote.
The Mumbai Police's official account responded to the post, stating, “We have informed the Senior Officials of @BandraPS.” Das acknowledged the response with folded-hands emojis.
Das also shared a sarcastic post imagining a future in which artificial intelligence takes control of the world and enforces firecracker restrictions. In the hypothetical scenario set in 2037, he joked that people bursting crackers after the permitted time would have their phones and electricity disabled by AI.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
The incident comes after the BMC introduced a ban on rockets and other aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25. The order came into effect on November 9 following a series of fire incidents linked to firecrackers.
In a separate post, the BMC has reiterated the Bombay High Court's prohibition on bursting firecrackers in public spaces, and urged residents to celebrate festivals responsibly, citing concerns over air and noise pollution and the safety risks associated with fireworks.
Vir Das is an Indian stand-up comedian, actor and writer known for his observational humour and social commentary. He has appeared in films such as Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone, and created and starred in several comedy specials. In 2023, he won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy for his Netflix special Landing.