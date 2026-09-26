Vir Das earns third International Emmy nomination for ‘Fool Volume’

Additionally, Vir Das thanked Netflix, his team, and all the people involved in bringing his comedy special to life. He described Fool Volume as a strange and personal show. He also said that being nominated for three categories was something that he never expected when he recorded the special. He said that he would just enjoy the fact that the 'fool keeps getting louder.'

Vir Das' Fool Volume was filmed in Mumbai, London, and New York. The program was influenced by an unusual occurrence that happened to Das before filming, in which he lost his voice. This led to the fact that he had to rewrite the program while remaining silent and perform it without any rehearsal.