Vir Das earns third International Emmy nomination for ‘Fool Volume’

Stand-up comedian Vir Das has received his third nomination for an International Emmy Award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. He becomes the first Indian entertainer to be nominated three times for the coveted award. His Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume aired on Netflix in July 2025.
In 2021, Vir Das was first nominated for an International Emmy Award in the comedy genre through his special, Vir Das: For India. In 2023, Vir Das appeared again on the list of nominees for an International Emmy Award through his special, Vir Das: Landing, which won the International Emmy Award for Comedy.
For the Netflix special Fool Volume, Vir Das explained that being nominated was wonderful and strange because the special happened at a time when he had literally lost his voice. It seemed surreal to him for something that started from nothing to come so far.
As Vir Das explained, For India was the first time he realised that Indian comedy has a place at the international level. Vir Das: Landing provided him with his first Emmy, while Fool Volume has now put him back into the International Emmy conversation.
Additionally, Vir Das thanked Netflix, his team, and all the people involved in bringing his comedy special to life. He described Fool Volume as a strange and personal show. He also said that being nominated for three categories was something that he never expected when he recorded the special. He said that he would just enjoy the fact that the 'fool keeps getting louder.'
Vir Das' Fool Volume was filmed in Mumbai, London, and New York. The program was influenced by an unusual occurrence that happened to Das before filming, in which he lost his voice. This led to the fact that he had to rewrite the program while remaining silent and perform it without any rehearsal.
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