Vir Das’ Fool Volume gets huge praise from Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s Greek God logging back into Instagram isn’t something you see every day—but when Hrithik Roshan does it, it’s for something big! This time, it wasn’t a movie teaser or a fitness flex. It was to heap thunderous praise on none other than Vir Das and his latest Netflix stand-up special, Fool Volume.

Vir Das’ Fool Volume wins over Hrithik Roshan and the Internet

The superstar posted, in all sincerity: “Had to reinstall Instagram because I had to say this. Vir Das’ Fool Volume has got to be the best stand-up show ever.”

And just like that, a digital mic drop.

For Vir Das, who’s no stranger to standing ovations, this moment was the cherry on a stellar season. Having become the first Indian comedian to win the International Emmy Award in 2024 for his special Landing, Vir returned to the global stage last Friday with Fool Volume—his sixth and perhaps most audacious special yet.

The hour-long performance is a masterclass in vulnerability meets punchline. It swings between the deeply personal and the cleverly political, weaving identity, absurdity, and culture into a set that’s equal parts satire and soul-searching. This isn’t just another laugh-fest—it’s Vir Das in his most evolved, experimental form, and audiences across the world are taking notice.

And clearly, so are India’s biggest stars.

When Hrithik Roshan says he had to “reinstall Instagram” just to talk about it, you know the impact has been seismic. The gesture—rare, unexpected, and sincere—sparked a wave of admiration online, both for the comedian and the actor who took the time to shine a spotlight on good art.

Vir, ever the class act, responded with heartfelt gratitude. “Day, month, year, life made. Thank you Hrithik for always shining light and for always being amazing. Thank you thank you @hrithikroshan I admire you so much,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

With Fool Volume, Vir Das cements his place not just as a trailblazer in Indian comedy but as a performer whose relevance, reach, and resonance now span the globe. And when someone like Hrithik Roshan logs in just to applaud that—well, it’s not just a compliment. It’s a cultural moment.

Vir Das’ Fool Volume is streaming on Netflix.