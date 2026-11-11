Sonia Gandhi reveals how her love for Indian food grew over time

Not many of us knew that veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is such a huge fan of Indian food, neither did we know Gujarati food, especially from Surat, is one of her favourites.

Did you know what Sonia Gandhi likes to eat?

On the sidelines of the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi shared her favourite Indian cuisines in a video on social media. "I love Indian food. I love Bengali food. Believe it or not, I love Gujarati food, from Surat." She revealed that took time for her to get used to Indian food.

"It was difficult for me to enjoy Indian food right at the beginning", sharing that she didn't know how to cook at the beginning. But now that she is a fan of Indian food, she loves her kebabs, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, dal makhni, Kashmiri Kofta, and Kashmiri haakh. Her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, cuts her saying, "all that you are not supposed to eat as you grow older. Priyanka also shares how dal-chawal is her favourite dish at her mother's residence.