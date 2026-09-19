Buckingham Palace responds to explosive claims in Earl Spencer’s new memoir about Princess Diana

The book also details an alleged conversation during preparations for the funeral. When objecting to Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind their mother's coffin, the author claims Charles became furious and told him: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough!". He further alleges that Charles fat-shamed Diana shortly after their engagement by squeezing her waist and calling her "a bit chubby", which reportedly devastated her.

Another passage claims Diana told her brother over lunch that she was getting a divorce, stating: "Carlos, my husband is in love with his valet". She was also said to have struggled profoundly in her later years, occasionally driving to Beachy Head while contemplating ending her life, though her love for William and Harry stopped her.

In a rare move, the Palace released a statement addressing the allegations. A spokesperson noted that while they do not comment on books as a matter of principle, Charles is mindful that "the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory". Royal commentator Ingrid Seward described the official rebuttal as highly unusual, suggesting the monarch likely wanted to set the record straight on behalf of his sons.

Despite the unfolding controversy, the royals have continued with their public engagements, maintaining a business-as-usual approach across the UK.