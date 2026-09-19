How Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman kept it 'real' while shooting an intimate scene

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman are the lead stars of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy, The Love Hypothesis. The actors, who play Olive and Adam respectively, revealed how they shot their sex scene in the film at Prime Book Club: Seated event on Thursday.
On Thursday, September 17, 2026, The Love Hypothesis stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman described how they approached the sex scene in the film.
Talking at the New York Public Library, the 37-year-old British actor said, "It’s just a scene...I know it’s very, very important, but I don’t think we looked at it like, Oh, the sex scene'". He also said that the two of them, and their director Claire Scanlon "wanted to get it really right" but not put "too much pressure on it".
"It was just, 'Let’s just find the most truthful, beautiful moment for these two people to connect.' I loved it in a way. It was just me and Lil 'til, what? 4:00a.m.?", he added. At this point, Lili shared that they ordered McDonald's and Tom responded, "We ordered McDonald’s to keep it real".
Recalling the time they were filming the scene, Lili said, "We were shooting weirdly in front of an open window, which was alarming... The passersby on the street probably got a free show that night!"
There was an intimacy coordinator on set who choreographed the scene with the team, Shared Tom. "Fans will be looking forward to this moment because it’s the moment these two people do finally come together. So we wanted to get it really right", he added.
Lili, who just turned 30 and is also a producer on the movie praised her co-star, "In terms of chemistry. I just think you either have it or you don’t. That’s why we did chemistry reads over Zoom together and we had good chemistry. Tom was the one".
The Love Hypothesis, adapted by Sarah Rothschild from Ali Hazelwood's eponymous novel, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 23, 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.