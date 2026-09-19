How Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman kept it 'real' while shooting an intimate scene

Talking at the New York Public Library, the 37-year-old British actor said, "It’s just a scene...I know it’s very, very important, but I don’t think we looked at it like, Oh, the sex scene'". He also said that the two of them, and their director Claire Scanlon "wanted to get it really right" but not put "too much pressure on it".

"It was just, 'Let’s just find the most truthful, beautiful moment for these two people to connect.' I loved it in a way. It was just me and Lil 'til, what? 4:00a.m.?", he added. At this point, Lili shared that they ordered McDonald's and Tom responded, "We ordered McDonald’s to keep it real".

Recalling the time they were filming the scene, Lili said, "We were shooting weirdly in front of an open window, which was alarming... The passersby on the street probably got a free show that night!"