5 best shows and movies to watch this August on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video's best OTT shows in August 2026 are a combination of some amazing Indian and international content. The list features some new seasons of existing franchises, a reality TV show based on the concept of deceit and two vastly diverse movies that are releasing towards the end of this month. Be it an intense conspiracy, an exciting time-travel story, or a romantic tale that takes place in Mallorca, there is a lot of variety offered here.
Jack Reacher returns to star in the fourth season of Prime Video’s thriller series on August 12. Featuring the 13th novel written by Lee Child, titled Gone Tomorrow, the new season kicks off after Jack Reacher meets a distraught woman on a subway ride in New York. The death of the woman involves him in a life-threatening conspiracy that includes high-profile people. This is an eight-episode season where three episodes will premiere on August 12, while other episodes will air each week until September 16.
Karan Johar is back as host of The Traitors Season 2, which will premiere on August 13. This popular show in India has a cast of 21 celebrity contestants from various walks of life, such as entertainment, music, food, content, and more, for an interesting game of trust and betrayal. The contestants are split into two groups known as the Innocents and Traitors and have to make friends while figuring out who is a Traitor in disguise. Episodes will air every Thursday, making it one of the best OTT shows in August 2026.
Vadhandhi Season 2: The Mystery of Mani continues the story set in the Tamil crime-mystery universe established by Pushkar and Gayatri. In this instalment, the story unfolds against the background of Madurai and the Jallikattu festival. As always, the series revolves around the theme of rumours versus truth as the characters deal with all sorts of secrets, guilt, and issues connected with the case.
Sterling Point premiered on Prime Video on August 5 and follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson. Her life changes after she inherits a mysterious island in Canada from her grandfather. Along with her twin brother, Annie leaves her New York life behind and discovers new friendships, romance and long-buried family secrets on the island. Ella Rubin leads the coming-of-age mystery drama, with Jay Duplass and Jeffrey Dean Morgan also part of the cast.
The Last Sunrise, which will air on Prime Video on August 26, is an adaptation of the romance novel written by Anna Todd. Maia Reficco stars as Ry, a sickly college student who takes a trip to Mallorca accompanied by her mother, Eva Longoria. As they spend time there during the summer, Ry gets involved in a romance with Julián, portrayed by Fernando Lindez, and starts to live life on the spot. Yet, Ry’s deteriorating health and a few family secrets might ruin that new beginning for her.