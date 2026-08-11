5 best shows and movies to watch this August on Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar is back as host of The Traitors Season 2, which will premiere on August 13. This popular show in India has a cast of 21 celebrity contestants from various walks of life, such as entertainment, music, food, content, and more, for an interesting game of trust and betrayal. The contestants are split into two groups known as the Innocents and Traitors and have to make friends while figuring out who is a Traitor in disguise. Episodes will air every Thursday, making it one of the best OTT shows in August 2026.