Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Superstar Rajinikanth and DMK President MK Stalin are now relatives

How is MK Stalin related to Kavya Maran?

Now, here's where the family tree gets particularly interesting. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Her grandfather, Murasoli Maran, was a prominent DMK leader, former Union Minister and the nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Murasoli Maran was also MK Stalin's cousin. This makes Kalanithi Maran Stalin's nephew and Kavya his grandniece. In fact, Stalin issued a separate invitation for the wedding reception, referring to Kavya as his beloved granddaughter. Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was also among the family members who travelled to Greece for the celebrations.

Interestingly, the wedding was reportedly conducted without priests or Sanskrit hymns, reflecting the Dravidian self-respect marriage tradition associated with the DMK's ideological roots.

So, while Rajinikanth is related to the groom and Stalin to the bride, Anirudh and Kavya's marriage has brought two influential family circles together.

And that's quite a family connection! With cinema royalty on one side and political and business heavyweights on the other, the Anirudh-Kavya wedding wedding has certainly given us plenty to talk about.

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