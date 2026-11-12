Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Superstar Rajinikanth and DMK President MK Stalin are now relatives

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's wedding has become the talk of the town. After months of speculation, the couple tied the knot in Greece, and their wedding pictures have taken social media by storm. Given that they come from two of Tamil Nadu's most prominent families, with strong connections to cinema, politics, business and entertainment, the celebrations were always going to grab many eyeballs. But here's an interesting little twist-their union has also brought Superstar Rajinikanth and DMK president MK Stalin into the same extended family circle!
Anirudh's connection to Rajinikanth
First up, here’s the superstar connection. Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew through marriage. His father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This makes Anirudh the superstar's nephew and a cousin to Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth.
Of course, their bond goes well beyond family gatherings and has extended to the film industry. Anirudh has composed music for several Rajinikanth films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2. Their collaborations have given fans plenty to cheer about, with chartbusters such as Hukum, Marana Mass, Kaavaalaa, and Manasilaayo becoming hugely popular. Rajinikanth's presence at the wedding was, therefore, a lovely family moment.
Now, here's where the family tree gets particularly interesting. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Her grandfather, Murasoli Maran, was a prominent DMK leader, former Union Minister and the nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
Murasoli Maran was also MK Stalin's cousin. This makes Kalanithi Maran Stalin's nephew and Kavya his grandniece. In fact, Stalin issued a separate invitation for the wedding reception, referring to Kavya as his beloved granddaughter. Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was also among the family members who travelled to Greece for the celebrations.
Interestingly, the wedding was reportedly conducted without priests or Sanskrit hymns, reflecting the Dravidian self-respect marriage tradition associated with the DMK's ideological roots.
So, while Rajinikanth is related to the groom and Stalin to the bride, Anirudh and Kavya's marriage has brought two influential family circles together.
And that's quite a family connection! With cinema royalty on one side and political and business heavyweights on the other, the Anirudh-Kavya wedding wedding has certainly given us plenty to talk about.
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