Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez rock in their first red carpet appearance after rekindling romance

Rumours of a reconciliation began circulating in June 2026 after they were spotted having lunch together in Austin, Texas. The rumours of their romance took off over the following weeks, with Alvarez attending Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour performances.

In August, Grande confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post featuring photographs of the two together. She also made a subtle reference to Alvarez during a tour performance in September, changing the lyrics of Thank U, Next to sing, “I'm tryna make him my last.”

According to reports, the couple have been taking their relationship slowly since reconnecting.

Grande attended the event as one of the stars of Focker-in-Law, the upcoming comedy and latest instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise. She plays Olivia Jones, who is engaged to Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo. Written and directed by John Hamburg, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 25, 2026.

Ricky Alvarez is a Mexican-American professional dancer, photographer and creative director from San Diego, California, currently based in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career as a professional dancer and joined Ariana Grande's team in 2014, performing with her during the Honeymoon Tour. He later moved into photography and visual direction, working on portraits, music and fashion projects. Alvarez also returned to Grande's professional team as a photographer and videographer during her Sweetener World Tour in 2019. His creative work has included collaborations with brands such as Nike, Adidas and Calvin Klein.