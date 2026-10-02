Ariana Grande sets the record straight on plastic surgery rumours

The only treatments she admitted to were injectables. She confirmed she'd had fillers in various places and Botox, but stopped about four years earlier, and that this was the full extent. The tone was relieved and playful throughout. At one point she called it the best day of her life.

Grande used the moment to push back on the culture of scrutiny around celebrity looks. She said she fully supports anyone who has work done, and that whatever makes people of any gender feel beautiful should be allowed.

This was not her first time discussing the subject. In a 2023 Vogue Beauty Secrets video, she said she had a lot of lip filler and Botox over the years and stopped in 2018 because it felt like too much. She added that she had felt like she was hiding. She said she preferred to see her natural cry lines and smile lines instead.

Her honesty reflects a wider shift in how public figures talk about beauty. Rather than denying every rumor, Grande separated fact from speculation and kept her focus on self-acceptance and personal choice.

The singer's changing look comes down to makeup, styling, age and past injectables, not the surgeries the internet has long guessed at. Her message is that people should be free to make their own decisions about their bodies without a running public commentary.