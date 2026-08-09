Frankie Grande showers sister Ariana with love as she heads into hiatus

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the final North American stop of her Eternal Sunshine tour, which wrapped in Chicago the night before.

Frankie Grande supports Ariana Grande as Eternal Sunshine Tour ends

In a heartfelt caption, Frankie wrote, “Family forever. I will have your back until the end of time. I am so proud of you and so happy for you. Last night was a beautiful celebration of your artistry and the magnificent eternal sunshine family you have built and created. It was a magical night. You are magical. You are my everything and I am so so happy I was there to see you shine on this tour one last time.” Joan Grande, their mother, has also shown public support following the announcement.