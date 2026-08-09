Frankie Grande showers sister Ariana with love as she heads into hiatus

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the final North American stop of her Eternal Sunshine tour, which wrapped in Chicago the night before.
In a heartfelt caption, Frankie wrote, “Family forever. I will have your back until the end of time. I am so proud of you and so happy for you. Last night was a beautiful celebration of your artistry and the magnificent eternal sunshine family you have built and created. It was a magical night. You are magical. You are my everything and I am so so happy I was there to see you shine on this tour one last time.” Joan Grande, their mother, has also shown public support following the announcement.
Frankie's public show of support comes just days after representatives for the Into You singer confirmed she'll be stepping back from public life once the Eternal Sunshine tour concludes its run in London on September 1. The announcement also coincided with news that Ariana has withdrawn from the West End production of Sunday in the Park with George, which had been expected to open at the Barbican next summer.
Ariana addressed the decision herself during a Chicago tour stop, telling the crowd the choice was neither sudden nor impulsive. She described it as something she’d planned for a long time, calling it both a thoughtful and empowering decision. Ariana posted a reel on Instagram, with the caption, "i love you … i cannot believe that this concludes the north american leg of the eternal sunshine tour. i am overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude. thank you endlessly for the most special, beautiful, joyful and deeply fulfilling few months … i will cherish every moment of this time with you all & these memories forever. thank you, chicago … london, i cannot wait to see you soon. i love you all more than ever."
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