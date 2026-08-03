Ariana Grande steps away from spotlight, pulls out of West End show amid weight loss concerns

Representatives of singer and actor Ariana Grande informed that she will be stepping away from the spotlight following her completion of the ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour in London. The tour, scheduled to wrap up on September 1, will serve as a final bow before the curtains reportedly fall on Ariana's public screen presence for the time being. The reason appears to be the constant scrutiny the singer has faced for quite some time now, whether over her appearance or her work.

Ariana Grande reportedly taking a break after tour as public scrutiny mounts

The singer and actor for the longest time has been facing public scrutiny for her sudden changes in appearance. However even when things turned for the worse on the internet, Ariana toured around the world for her fans giving them the ultimate show. But now it seems the things have gotten a bit out of hand.

As per reports, representatives of Ariana stated that she will no longer make a public appearance for a time being following her ongoing tour. The representative stated, "This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has cherished every moment of this tour. Further they noted that the break would provide relief from the "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" surrounding the singer.