Jameela Jamil thinks Ariana Grande is 'dying' after Charli Howard expresses concern over her latest music video

Ariana Grande dropped the Petal music video on Friday, July 31, 2026 and the concerns about her health dominated the conversation more than the music. The internet has been long worried about the singer's health who seems to be losing wealth rapidly.
English model and author Charli Howard reacted strongly to the music video in a lengthy Instagram post which invited a comment from British actress and comedian Jameela Jamil where she said the American is "probably dying in front of us".
Ariana Grande released Petal, her eighth studio album on July 31, and dropped the music video of the title track on the same day. The seven-minute long video was directed by Christian Breslauer which has now initiated a conversation on the 33-year-old actress and singer's health.
Charli Howard shared a post where she expressed concerns and shared images from Ariana's latest music video. Recalling her own struggles with eating disorder, she said, "I don’t speak about my previous eating disorders much anymore...but weight loss still lingers at the back of my mind, especially as I have gained weight over the last 18 months".
"I think it’s vital we discuss imagery/videos/content like these and the damage they can - and will - have on women and girls. WHAT YOU SEE HERE IS NOT NORMAL...What I see is someone in desperate need of hospitalisation and care, and while I know it’s often impossible to help someone at this stage of anorexia, there HAS to be an immediate intervention", she added.
As more people weighed in the comments, Jameela Jamil had a worrying take. "This poor woman is probably dying in front of us. The outfit is designed to accentuate thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorised", she commented under Charli's post.
In her post, Charli also criticised Ariana from "carelessly negatively" influencing "impressionable people" by choice despite knowing her popularity and impact.
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