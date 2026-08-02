Jameela Jamil thinks Ariana Grande is 'dying' after Charli Howard expresses concern over her latest music video

Ariana Grande dropped the Petal music video on Friday, July 31, 2026 and the concerns about her health dominated the conversation more than the music. The internet has been long worried about the singer's health who seems to be losing wealth rapidly.

English model and author Charli Howard reacted strongly to the music video in a lengthy Instagram post which invited a comment from British actress and comedian Jameela Jamil where she said the American is "probably dying in front of us".

Charli Howard weighs in on Ariana Grande's health

Ariana Grande released Petal, her eighth studio album on July 31, and dropped the music video of the title track on the same day. The seven-minute long video was directed by Christian Breslauer which has now initiated a conversation on the 33-year-old actress and singer's health.