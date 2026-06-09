Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater quietly end their relationship after three years together

After almost three years of dating, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have called it quits. According to sources, the celebrity couple broke up months ago but kept the information to themselves.
It seems like the separation happened in an easygoing way and without any kind of drama. Sources claim that Ariana and Ethan parted ways peacefully, remaining great friends after that.
This comes as surprising news for many as it coincides with the start of Ariana’s touring activities. Recently, Ariana began her Eternal Sunshine Tour in Oakland, California. This is her first concert tour in the past seven years. It is important to note that fans had started speculating over the status of her relationship with Ethan as he wasn’t accompanying her during her performances lately. Fortunately, the upcoming Petal album isn’t inspired by her break-up or anything else related to it.
They were first introduced to one another during the filming of Wicked where Ariana was featured as Glinda and Ethan acted as Boq. Their love affair went into the public eye in 2023 when both of these artists parted ways with their spouses. Their relationship received quite a lot of scrutiny and the performer later made efforts to clear up any misunderstandings surrounding her significant other. Despite the difficult beginning of their public affair, the couple managed to support one another professionally and tried not to draw attention to themselves during the promotions for Wicked.
At this point in time, both artists seem to be focusing on their personal projects. Ariana travels all over the world performing whilst Ethan stays busy with acting gigs.