Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater quietly end their relationship after three years together

They were first introduced to one another during the filming of Wicked where Ariana was featured as Glinda and Ethan acted as Boq. Their love affair went into the public eye in 2023 when both of these artists parted ways with their spouses. Their relationship received quite a lot of scrutiny and the performer later made efforts to clear up any misunderstandings surrounding her significant other. Despite the difficult beginning of their public affair, the couple managed to support one another professionally and tried not to draw attention to themselves during the promotions for Wicked.

At this point in time, both artists seem to be focusing on their personal projects. Ariana travels all over the world performing whilst Ethan stays busy with acting gigs.