The new hotspot in Salt Lake brings dishes from 14 Asian countries to Kolkata

A non-vegetarian dine-in in Salt Lake always excites us, no matter what, and if it is a Pan-Asian diner, it is even better. This new restaurant, Soy Joy, from the house of Babu Culture, serves dishes from not one or two but 14 Asian countries. Some of the dishes are rarely found in Kolkata, let alone be savoured.

Why Salt Lake's newest Pan-Asian diner Soy Joy will stand out amond the foodies?

This is exactly what Sumanta Chakrabarti, the restaurant’s consultant chef, kept in mind while curating the menu — give Kolkata a taste of something new. “I have curated very comforting Burmese dishes and introduced items steamed in banana leaf, pandan leaf, and lotus leaf. There are quite a few teppanyaki items too, which have a mix of Japanese and Korean flavours.” We asked co-owner Mridula Das Mazumder about their decision to venture into a Pan-Asian diner after their very successful chain of Bengali restaurants. She says, “We always wanted to bring something for the younger generations, keeping in mind my children and what they like.”