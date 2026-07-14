Ariana Grande seemingly confirms Ricky Alvarez reunion with Thank U, Next lyric change

It's not the first time she’s played with that line this tour. During her Eternal Sunshine stop in Austin back in June — including a show on her birthday, which Ricky attended in person — Ariana similarly reworked the lyric to hint that the dancer-turned-photographer still has her back, drawing loud reactions from the crowd both times.

Ariana and Ricky have been spotted together repeatedly over the past month, including a low-key outing in Austin and a grocery run in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, over the Fourth of July weekend. Adding fuel to the fire, Ariana recently went through Ricky’s Instagram and liked every single one of his posts.

News broke in early June that Ariana and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater had ended their relationship after several almost three years together, and within weeks, Ricky Alvarez was suddenly back in the picture. Neither Ariana nor Ricky has directly addressed the reunion rumours.