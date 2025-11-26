Why Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey’s steamy kiss was cut from ‘Wicked: For Good’

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande shot a “Wicked: For Good” kissing scene that ended up being a bit more intense than intended. In the grand musical adaptation, Grande plays Galinda, later known as Glinda the Good, who is engaged to Bailey’s Prince Fiyero. However, Fiyero eventually abandons her for Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.
“There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate,” the movie’s co-writer Dana Fox told press recently.
“Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba, and made it too hard to make it OK that Elphaba ran off with him,” Fox continued.
“It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together,” Fox said, adding that while Fiyero “really did love” Glinda, he “likes her in a different way.”
“But this scene was too romantic, so it was like, ‘Oh, we can’t know that because then our brains will explode when he doesn’t choose her in the end. And then we’ll hate Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero.'”
“So, I think it was a good cut because it was too adorable that you simply couldn’t handle it.”
Fox also revealed that there she has no regrets when it comes to “Wicked: For Good” footage that wasn't used on the film.
“I don’t think there’s anything that I wish we hadn’t cut because everything we cut, I felt we cut for exactly the right reasons,” she said.
Fox teamed up with Winnie Holzman to write the film, which serves as the follow-up to last year’s “Wicked.” The sweeping two-part project was directed by Jon M. Chu. But Ariana and Jonthan's chemistry wasn't the dynamic fans have been talking about; Ariana and And Cynthia's on and off-screen relationship is also making waves.
Although Cynthia and Ariana play complicated characters on screen, the two are known to be close friends in real life, a bond highlighted earlier this month when Erivo stepped in to shield Grande after an aggressive fan charged at her during the Singapore red carpet premiere.