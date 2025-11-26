Why Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey’s steamy kiss was cut from ‘Wicked: For Good’

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande shot a “Wicked: For Good” kissing scene that ended up being a bit more intense than intended. In the grand musical adaptation, Grande plays Galinda, later known as Glinda the Good, who is engaged to Bailey’s Prince Fiyero. However, Fiyero eventually abandons her for Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

“There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate,” the movie’s co-writer Dana Fox told press recently.

“Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba, and made it too hard to make it OK that Elphaba ran off with him,” Fox continued.

“It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together,” Fox said, adding that while Fiyero “really did love” Glinda, he “likes her in a different way.”