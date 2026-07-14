Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky separate after 18 years of marriage

Comedians and podcasting power couple Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have separated after 18 years of marriage. Sources close to the pair have confirmed that the decision was made over the last couple of months and remains completely amicable.
The duo first crossed paths in the 1990s while navigating the stand-up comedy circuit and officially tied the knot in 2008. Over the years, Tom and Christina have built a formidable empire together. They are parents to two young sons, Ellis and Julian, whom they welcomed in 2016 and 2018 respectively.
Despite their personal relationship coming to a close, their professional partnership shows no signs of slowing down. A source familiar with the situation stated that they shared a special and productive relationship, resulting in one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry. Moving forward, they are taking different paths while remaining entirely devoted to their family.
Together, the former couple founded YMH Studios, a production company that has become a powerhouse for comedy podcasts and boasts over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube. Their flagship programme, Your Mom’s House, is now in its 16th year and often features the two discussing the everyday trials of parenthood.
Eagle-eyed fans had already noticed a shift in the show’s format, noting that the last episode they co-hosted together aired in late April. Since then, Tom and Christina have presented separate episodes with various guest stars. However, it is understood that they plan to continue co-hosting the popular series despite their separation.
Both stars are also thriving in their solo endeavours. Tom recently secured two 2026 Emmy nominations for his hit comedy series Bad Thoughts. Meanwhile, Christina has successfully launched her own beauty brand, Christina P. Cosmetics, alongside releasing two popular stand-up specials.
As they navigate this major life transition, their shared business success and commitment to their children will remain central to their evolving partnership.