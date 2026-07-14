Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky separate after 18 years of marriage

Comedians and podcasting power couple Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have separated after 18 years of marriage. Sources close to the pair have confirmed that the decision was made over the last couple of months and remains completely amicable.

A new chapter for the comedy duo

The duo first crossed paths in the 1990s while navigating the stand-up comedy circuit and officially tied the knot in 2008. Over the years, Tom and Christina have built a formidable empire together. They are parents to two young sons, Ellis and Julian, whom they welcomed in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Despite their personal relationship coming to a close, their professional partnership shows no signs of slowing down. A source familiar with the situation stated that they shared a special and productive relationship, resulting in one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry. Moving forward, they are taking different paths while remaining entirely devoted to their family.