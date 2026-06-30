Akansha Chamola reveals reason behind her divorce: Gaurav wants kids

Actress Akanksha Chamola, who predominantly works in television, has shared another bombshell update from her marriage with Gaurav Khanna.

Why did Akansha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna part ways?

In the latest episode of the streaming reality show Lock Upp season 2, the actress was seen speaking to her fellow contestants, and made the revelation that she never had maternal instincts and Gaurav was fine with them not having kids. However, the actress claimed that Gaurav changed with time, and wanted to embrace fatherhood, and that became the bone of contention leading to their divorce.

She said, “When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct, but I was open to discovering it. It was never shut down, but gradually I realised I'm not meant for it. And he was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now ,he wants to have kids, and I can’t give him that. I don’t have an instinct. I told him a long time ago, when I realised I’m not meant for it.”

She further mentioned, “I told him then that I'm not going to do it. So we had a discussion where I told him, ‘You want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part.’. Let’s be very honest, 99 percent get married because you want to have kids and you want to have a big family, otherwise why would you get married? It’s a fact, it’s okay, he’s not wrong on that.” And then Big Boss happened, and then I realised that maybe he has a lot, and I’m not able to do it, so for me, I don’t want to put him in that situation. I want to be, I’m child-free for a reason. I want to be free.”