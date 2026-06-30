Ed Sheeran, Martin Garrix crash wedding, perform Repeat It

The clip then captures their journey, before showing them being greeted by Mike, as he said, “Got my friends here, Martin and Ed. They decided to crash my sister’s wedding.” The pair entered the venue to cheers of surprise, and broke into their song Repeat It, joining the couple and their guests on the dance floor.

Tessa said in an interview, “People say that the wedding is going to be the best day of your life, but, I mean, that was just above and beyond anything I ever could have expected. We had kind of joked about and talked about, you know, “What if we invited them to our wedding?”. The crowd erupted, I knew that Mike had been talking to Martin Garrix, but I had no idea that Ed Sheeran was coming with them, too. So, I came up from the crowd and I, you know, heard their song playing. And then I saw Ed, and I was like, ‘Oh my God’.”

She added, “I can't believe they both came. It was unbelievable.” Brendan found the moment they arrived “surreal” and it topped off their big day. He also suggested Ed Sheeran had sang more than just Repeat It.